Jazz at True Arena This Month in Hua Hin

A two-time Grammy award winner will jazz up a March weekend at a new Hua Hin venue accompanied by some funk, pop and mor lam sounds. Piano and organ prodigy Cory Henry will tag along with the Funk Apostles to bring melodious jazz to Hua Hin e at the upcoming Jazz Festival. The event will be held from 6pm to midnight, Friday & Saturday March 24th and 25th, at True Arena Hua Hin. Jazz artists to join include saxophone artist Benny Golson, American jazz fusion quartet The Yellowjackets and guitarist Al Mckay’s Earth, Wind and Fire Experience. Thanachia “Pod” Ujjin from Modern Dog will perform along with leading jazz musicians united in the Thailand All-Stars Jazz Orchestra.

Breaking some boundaries, Thai soul band Soul After Six will weigh in on the jazz vibe, as will mor lam sounds by the internationally renowned Paradise Bangkok Molam International Band. One-day tickets are 2,000 THB and two-day tickets are 3,500 THB.

