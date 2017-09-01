LTD Aims to be the Best Chino Pants Manufacturer

We want to introduce you to All-In-One Chino pants; the 3 perfect fit pants for men, featuring smart career options and relaxed weekend favourites. Selected styles of new type of trousers to suit all occasion. Update your wardrobe with LTD smart trousers, high quality cotton in 3 different shapes: regular, slim and skinny.

Regular Fit

Straight cut and Regular leg opening. Designed to make your legs look skinner as well as giving a relaxed fit from your waist to legs.

Slim Fit

Close fit thigh and legs. Designed for a typical body shape. Sits low on the waist with a narrow leg opening. Tight enough with some room for freedom to move with confidence.

Skinny Fit

The skinniest Fit of all. Just like the name, they are made for skinny people with tighter fit thigh and legs and extra narrow leg opening.

Related posts:

comments