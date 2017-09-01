Last month the Blúport Resort Mall was crowded with many people and honorary guests attending the “Mrs. Noble Queen Thailand 2017” contest.

Many beautiful women, media, sponsors, local organisations and municipality staff joined to cheer on the contestants.

Khun Nachapat Hormkajorn as the contest manager together with the Hua Hin municipality and Hua Hin Women’s Club arranged the beauty contest for family women to find the representative for Thailand at an international contest in Myanmar. The event started with a fashion show led by Dr. Kanthicha Chimsiri, Miss International 2016. Then 15 beauty contestants wore Thai costume traditional followed by evening gowns. The judges then chose the three finalists followed by the winner, Mrs. Trakranta Noppawong, as the first Mrs Noble of Thailand. Mrs. Trakranta is a business woman and the mother of two cute sons. As Mrs Noble Queen Thailand, she will represent Thailand at the Mrs Noble International 2017 contest in Myanmar this September. She is now preparing to perform Thai traditional dancing for the Myanmar contest with no language issues as she can communicate in English.

