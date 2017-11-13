The Port of Foodies was the theme to this year’s Hua Hin Food Festival held last month at Queens Park 19 Rai, and it more than lived up to expectations.

In this fantastic seaside setting, locals and travelers spent time meandering through the park whilst soaking up the festive atmosphere. The festival, held from 29 September to 1 October, was officially opened by the Mayor of Hua Hin, Mr Nopporn Wutthikul, along with dignitaries from key local organisations; the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Hua Hin Women’s Club and Hua Hin / Cha-am Tourism Association are just a few who have supported this fantastic event for some time. The food vendors took centre stage and excelled in bringing of Hua Hin’s tastiest food to one location. There were over 50 vendors serving up everything from tasty street food to the top hotels and their chefs proudly showing off their best menus. It was a chance for travellers, expats and

locals to taste what the hotels have to offer, along with tasting what is fresh and easy to obtain from a local vendor every day of the week. Nightly, local bands entertained the crowds, along with a host of other activities spread throughout the park; a thoroughly well organized, well attended event.

Related posts:

http://www.huahintoday.com/movies-entertainment/world-class-food-event-hua-hin-food-festival-2017/ http://www.huahintoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Hua-Hin-Food-Festival-2017.jpg http://www.huahintoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Hua-Hin-Food-Festival-2017-150x150.jpg Entertainment The Port of Foodies was the theme to this year’s Hua Hin Food Festival held last month at Queens Park 19 Rai, and it more than lived up to expectations.In this fantastic seaside setting, locals and travelers spent time meandering through the park whilst soaking up the festive atmosphere.... Hua Hin Today huahintodaynews@gmail.com Administrator News and information from Hua Hin Thailand Hua Hin Today English Newspaper Info Reports Events News Social Life

comments