Dusit Thani Hua Hin Appoints New Director of Sales & Marketing

Dusit Thani Hua Hin, one of Thailand’s most distinguished resort properties, is delighted to announce the appointment of Nunnapat Wongpipit as Director of Sales and Marketing.

A dynamic Thai sales leader, Khun Nunnapat is well known in the hotel industry with nearly 20 years of sales experience. Her portfolio includes many esteemed International brands. Khun Nunnapat will be responsible for leading the Sales Team, driving revenue, contributing in business plan and strategy for Dusit Thani Hua Hin.

comments