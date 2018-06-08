Michelin-Starred Chef Thomas Bühner In Hua Hin

Thomas Bühner has been one of Germany’s and indeed all of Europe’s top chefs for more than two decades. He was awarded his first Michelin star in 1996 while at famed La Table restaurant in Dortmund, with another star following in 1998. In 2006, he was voted Gault Millau’s Chef of the Year.

That same year he established, Osnabrück’s La Vie restaurant, which in 2010 was recognised as a Les Grandes Tables du Monde. By 2011, he had been honoured with his third Michelin star. Chef Thomas Bühner’s approach to cuisine emphasises a skilful teasing out of each ingredient’s natural flavours, allowing food characteristics, whether subtle or intense, to emerge to delightful effect.

“It’s a great pleasure to welcome Thomas Bühner for our first Michelin-starred chef event of the year,” says Michael Janssen, General Manager InterContinental Hua Hin Resort.

“Thomas is well known for creating unforgettable dining experiences, and dining guests can be certain they’ll enjoy an evening of outstanding cuisine and genuine conviviality.” The dining experience was an inspired approach to German cookery and cuisine at InterContinental Hua Hin Resort last month.

comments