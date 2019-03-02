For the discerning client, finding a ‘one stop’ solution for home interiors is not always easy. Many companies in and around Hua Hin work to provide a full service for home interiors but what can one really expect?

Hua Hin Today has recently met one customer who is proud to claim he was able to get what he needed, and in the style, he desired. OPPEIN Interiors Company is located on Nong Plub Road. Here, you can consider the product range, project p lans can be reviewed and your needs discussed and customised. You’ll find the showroom on the left after going past Big C, then heading up the hill towards Huay Mongol.

OPPEIN Hua Hin offers the same kitchen cabinet, wardrobe, bathroom cabinet, interior door, solid surface, kitchen electrical appliance & accessories, home furniture and other building materials provided worldwide. With exceptional designs and professional one-stop project service, OPPEIN, internationally recognized by builders, contractors, project brokers, and building design companies. With a little research, you can easily see that this worldwide company has an excellent reputation. The client, Mr. Humphreys, worked closely with the team at OPPEIN and, through the assistance of their personalized service; his dream home became a reality.

Mr. Humphreys happily explained that OPPEIN has a strong and dedicated, English speaking team that work hard to maintain easy communication with their clients. Upon a recommendation, Mr. Humphreys met Khun Oil, a customer service agent, and together they developed, designed and redesigned all the required works. Throughout the process, Mr. Humphreys admits that time was a factor and change of established designs was a challenge; the OPPEIN team were able to work alongside Mr. Humphreys, however, and together they found solutions while maintaining high quality products personalized for their customer. OPPEIN offers a full range of interior design products and are able to boast both high quality and continuity of material.

Advanced production equipment and software from the German company HOMAG ® allows for the production of thousands of high quality cabinets. Company production includes 1800+ sets of kitchen cabinets, 1200+ wardrobes, 550+ bathroom cabinets, and 800+ interior doors every day. For this client, OPPEIN redesigned drawer space to the client’s specifications and even outsourced a car painting company to customize the colour required for his personal wine fridge.

OPPEIN’s strong team approach and personalized service is commendable. The design, style and high quality of this company is noteworthy and is deserving of attention. Sleekness and efficiency in design and style that is backed by flexibility, quality workmanship and on-site modification should encourage anyone looking for a ‘one-stop’ solution to consider Oppein Interiors.

comments