Absolute Hotel Services Announces U Resort in Hua Hin

Absolute Hotel Services Group’s CEO Jonathan Wigley has announced the latest portfolio expansion with U Hua Hin, targeted to open in early 2020.

U Hua Hin, which will located between Hua Hin Soi 1-3, will have a total of 132 rooms and villas consisting of superior, deluxe and pool villa types. The resort enjoys a private beach location on nine Rai of beachfront land. Guests will enjoy a beachfront pool bar and lounge, large swimming pool and a specialty restaurant.

Other facilities and services include meeting rooms for seminars and events, fitness center, library/ business centre and free Wi-Fi. “We are very excited to work with the owner and project consultants to bring this project to life with the true spirit of U Hotels & Resorts. We are delighted to continually expand of the U portfolio in Thailand with our 11th property in the Kingdom of Thailand” said Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Absolute Hotel Services Group.

AHS is one of the fastest growing hospitality management/branding companies in Asia with an ever-expanding geographic portfolio of hotels, resorts and serviced residences. AHS also has interests in the golf industry through Absolute Golf Services, is the exclusive operator of the Travelodge brand in Thailand through Travelodge Thailand and Vienna House brand in Asia through Vienna House Asia www.absolutehotelservices.com

