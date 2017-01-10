Affordable Elegance in Town

After the success with Mil Pool Villas Phase 1, the company is now proud to present Mil Pool Villas Phase 2 with the best quality of engineering standard and supreme structure in mind for long lasting satisfaction for their buyers.

Mil Pool Villas Phase 2 development consists of 54 plots from 210 m2 designed for modern European style villas. The standard two or three bedroom villas have a living area from 134m2 and up; with two or three bathrooms, full European kitchen, air conditioners in all rooms, covered car park and a private pool. You can also create a tailor-made design for your home with the help of an experienced architect. Prices start at 4.15 Million THB with a construction time of eight months.

Location, location, location!

Situated off Soi 102, Mil Pool Villas 2 offer the best possible location with near well established infrastructure and close to nature. Easy access to downtown, the beach, shopping facilities and hospitals ensure that you are only a few minutes away from your destination. Notable landmarks in the area are the Blú Port shopping mall, Vana Nava Water Park, True Arena and Bangkok Hospital.

The Mil Pool Villas Phase 2 development also offers a great opportunity for investors. The market share is mostly foreigners living in Thailand from short-term to long-term, many of them only looking to rent during their stay. The rental income will give the owner a good economic base for their visits. The management will also assist with the rental process. The Mil Pool Villas Phase 2 development is surrounded by undisturbed green areas which will ensure a peaceful atmosphere for relaxed living and a quality life style. The development has 24 Hours security with guards and CCTV.

House Type C

2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms, 1 Living Rom, Pool 3×6 Living Area: 134 m2. Land Area: 210 m2.

House Type C+

3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms ,1 Living Room, Pool 3×6 Living Area: 145.25 m2. Land Area: 240 m2.

House Type L

3 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms ,1 Living Room, Pool 3×7 Living Area: 223.2 m2. Land Area: 332 m2.

MIL POOL VILLAS PHASE TWO

Office Address: 158, Hua Hin Soi 102, Nong Gae, Hua Hin, Prachuapkhirikhan, 77110, Thailand

Tel: 032-533-603, 032-532-828

Mobiles: 082-094-300, 086-348-8996, 086-808-0886

E-mail: sale@milford.co.th

Website: www.milpoolvillas.com

