At Home in ‘The Park’

Buying a property from plans or from a ‘concept design’ can be difficult. It’s impossible to get the feel of being inside or using the spaces based on artist’s impressions or models carefully prepared to impress you, but perhaps nothing like the real thing.

Much closer to reality is the ‘show home’, constructed in the same way with the same fittings and quality of what you can experience as a resident. Of course you can chose the colours and individualise the fittings, but there won’t be any unfortunate surprises later. Maybe try sitting at the kitchen bench and on a lounge chair gazing out the window. Stroll around the garden at your leisure and imagine entertaining your friends poolside. There shouldn’t be any hurry; take the time to feel at home and to experience what life could be like in the future.

Khun Annie; feeling at home at ‘The Park’ Our visit to ‘The Park’ offered just that experience. This is stage two of a development to follow the completed Lotus Resort and Spa next door. Both are located on the way to the Banyan Golf Course just a few kilometres further up the road and off Soi 112 behind MahaSamutr.

The completion of Lotus Stage One means that facilities such as large communal swimming pools, restaurant & bar, spa, fitness and recreation center, mini mart and a shuttle service to Hua Hin are already in place with more to come. There’s no shortage of exercise options including a jogging track with the fitness centre already in use and a Muay Thai boxing ring almost completed. Of course golfers already appreciate only being five minutes away from Banyan, one of Hua Hin’s most awarded golf courses and a local favourite.

A visit to The Park will start with introduction at the sales office. Next stroll a hundred metres or so to The Park show home. Patcharaporn Nakapan or Khun Annie, a co-owner, was our host who clearly feels she is at home. She says that a frequent comment from visitors is about value for money. The show home is the 3 bedroom Oasis Villa priced at 5.8 million THB, decorated in subtle tones with an established garden and private pool.

Other options include Oasis 1, a two bedroom villa at 4.7 million, Oasis 2 a 3 bedrooms at 5.5 million or even four bedrooms at 6.9 million THB. The most important thing is the construction innovation of the new villas. The environmental green construction guaranties efficient energy saving and environmental protection. Using BlueScope, an Australian Company which is one of biggest steel manufactures

of the world, means a 30 year structural guarantee.

The use of magnesium boards with rock wool isolation, solar water heaters, a 30,000 litre underground water tank and LED lights throughout the Villa, is only a part of the excellence in materials and perfect finishing. The message is make a visit to experience what could be in store at The Park. You will already be able to see the on-site facilities and even the ongoing construction.

Fifteen eager home buyers have already decided to make The Park their future home-away-from-home recognising these advantages and the value for money.

More information at the onsite Sale Office or Contact Website www.theparkhuahin.com Phone English, German, French, Dutch: +66 (0) 83 006 1300 Thai: +66 (0) 83 088 6772

