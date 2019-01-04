Bringing the Outdoors Inside; if you have a Great View Enjoy it!

Question: “What’s the ancient invention, still in use today, which allows you to see through walls?”

Answer: “The window!”

That very poor riddle is now outdated; not only do windows allow you to see through walls but modern glazing allows you to replace walls completely. If there is a desirable outlook beyond your internal spaces, you can enjoy it without interruption. SUNFLEX ASIA provides that opportunity with a range of all glass or contemporary aluminium windows, movable glass walls, glass roofs, front doors and glass skylights.

The frameless glass balustrade for balconies, galleries, verandas and terraces continue their philosophy of bringing you the barrier free view from the inside to outside. Sunflex at the ‘Frontale’ exhibition in German (left) and the ‘Big 5’ Exhibition at the Dubai World Trade Centre German craftsmanship is behind the SUNFLEX name and 30 year reputation with SUNFLEX Asia following in Thailand in 2009 as the centre for sales and production in Asia and Pacific.

“Made in Germany” inspires confidence with Germany famous all over the world for the standard of quality and finish on equipment with factories in Germany, UK, Dubai, South Africa, USA, Mexico and Thailand. SUNFLEX ASIA have proudly carried this reputation with high-quality products to suit every type of project and design and have led the Asian market in supply and installation of all aspects of glazing, for both residential and commercial projects.

To round off the complete glazing assortment, their packages includes frameless glass balustrade for balconies, galleries, verandas and terraces to continue their philosophy of bringing you the barrier free view. One new innovation, the SF 20 all-glass sliding door is the design highlight for modern buildings for exterior and interior areas to give you an unobstructed view.

These systems have many advantages, for example folding door systems that can be built up to a height of 4.4 metres and wind load tested to a wind speed of more than 200 KM / Hour. Protection from wind and weather and ensuring security and privacy doesn’t have to mean compromising your views of natural or manmade attractions. Welcoming the outside inside and enjoying your views means a SUNFLEX glazing solution.

SUNFLEX Asia Ltd.

Email: info@sunflexasia.com, Website: www.sunflexasia.com

Hua Hin Show Room – 228/7 T. Hin Lek Fai, Hua Hin

Tel.: +66 (0) 32 909 278,

Fax: +66 (0) 32 909 278

