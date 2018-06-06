Checking Out the Best Deals at the Thailand Golf Expo 2018

New equipment and golfing aids to consider; golf clubs, balls and clothing on sale with golf resorts and courses from around the country offering packages to play and stay; that was the scene for golfing aficionados at last month’s 2018 Thailand Golf Expo

Hua Hin and Cha-Am golf courses with staff on hand included Black Mountain, Banyan, Springfield, Palm Hills, Lakeview and Sea Pines. It may seem a little strange that local golfers, including Management Committee Members of the Cha-Am Golf Club needed to make the trip to Bangkok to make deals for the best rates for the coming golf season with regional golf courses, however as Club Captain Rogeir Heimstad says; “that’s what it takes and we know it’s worth the effort.”

The Thailand Golf Expo, held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok, is a huge annual event. Local golfers and golf entrepreneurs always pencil into in their diary to make sure they are ‘in the know’ about the latest and best of the Thailand golfing scene.

