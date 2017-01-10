Why Choose The Da Vinci International School?

As Hua Hin develops in complexity and sophistication in many areas, education has also become more expansive in the range of opportunities.

Here’s a checklist of what the Da Vinci International School has to offer which every parent should consider before enrolling their children in school, so they may receive the best education in our region.

Small and friendly classes with interactive learning

Cambridge Curriculum from Year 1 –Year 12

Providing learning approaches for 21st Century Skills

Individual learning Plans (ILP) with one to one mentoring

A safe learning environment, situated in a seaside environment

Integration with international schools in UK.,USA, Canada and Australia

Continuity of qualified and experienced staff

Saturday full-day academic supported

Dedicated welfare officer and support services

Scholarships provided for outstanding pupils

Enriched global citizenship and leadership skills with clubs such as DofE , Interact, RotaKids

Dr. Kanda S. Moore, Principal at the Da Vinci School also offered some of the strategies in place at DVIS to consider: “Learning today should be recognised and supported for a 21st Century world. This is a digital world of new innovation and a lifelong learning culture. This world requires each and every global citizen to solve critical political, economic and environmental issues.

At Da Vinci International School, we are trained with theoretical education and turn it into practical form that enables our pupils to acquire knowledge to fulfill their potential. At DVIS, we believe in and promote integrated subjects (Language, Art, Social Science, Math, Science) through our project-based activities and STEM Program, technology and innovation, hands on learning, communication and collaboration, student centred learning, creativity and problem solving skills as well as real life applications for entrepreneurship. In this pursuit of excellence, we do appreciate the parents to support the aims of our school in every aspect and prepare our children to face life challenges.”

Related posts:

comments