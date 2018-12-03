Complete Building Solution on Show at the Häfele Design Studio Hua Hin Open House

Häfele (Thailand) Ltd. Is a leader in hardware, furniture fittings, home appliances, kitchen and sanitary fittings with German standards and expertise. The Company has more than 90 years’ experience in Germany and 24 years in Thailand.

Last month Mr. Volker Hellstern, the Managing Director of Häfele (Thailand) Ltd. presided over an open house and party at the Hua Hin design studio. The area of Häfele Design Studio Hua Hin is more than 1,650 square metres with the event celebrated the increasing range of products available. Häfele Thailand now ranks third in sales volume among other Häfele offices worldwide. It is No 1 when compared with other Häfele branches in Asia. Häfele Thailand has six showrooms with the same quality standard in terms of products, expertise to provide advice to trade partner and consumers. Häfele ‘s revenue in Thailand is expected to reach 5 billion THB by 2020. The number of staff has jumped to 1,500 with an inventory of 25,000 product items which not include 45,000 products item that are ready to be imported from Germany. Häfele Thailand will continue to enhance its quality and development under its Complete Building Solution slogan, serving the world of construction and living. Customers, guests and the media attending the Hua Hin Design Studio had the opportunity to view wide range of products with integrated services that accommodate all customers’ demand with its speedy and modern logistic system.

Showroom opening hours:

Monday to Friday: 9:00 – 18:00;

Saturday: 9:00 – 16:00 Tel.: (+66) 032 547 704

e-mail: info@hafele.co.th

