Why Should I Consider Using a Third Party Website for My Real Estate Business?

The World Bank has recently projected a 3.5% increase on Thailand’s economic growth at the end of the last quarter of this year. Looking on their latest projection as well as their recorded results of the past quarters, Thailand’s global economic growth seems to be gaining momentum.

While the country’s agricultural sector is constantly growing – thus, Thailand remains to be export-dependent – its real estate industry is undeniably booming as well. In fact, there are more developments arising all over the country, and greater numbers of property investors and buyers are on the lookout.

An online column has also forecasted that 2017 would be the best year of Thailand’s real estate market. Which is maybe why there are more real estate agencies now operating for business.

But while the list of real estate agencies are increasing, the competition amongst them is also getting tougher than ever. So as to say, that the success of their real estate businesses depend on how well they perform in lead generation and conversion. But this might not come so easy to some. Why? Well, there are various marketing strategies which prominent agencies have been using to stay on top of the competition. Some agencies are doing good and using effective strategies, but unfortunately, there are some also who are still clueless on what others are already optimizing.







Doing real estate business could be fun, but it is highly important that you do it right.

One of the most common lead generation platform that these prominent real estate agencies have been utilizing is the help of real estate portals like Thailand Housing Market.

What is a real estate portal?

The term “real estate portal” basically indicates any real estate website. But to make it more specific, it is an online marketing platform where agents, homeowners and property developers can showcase their property listings for maximum exposure and get acquainted with genuine buyers and real estate investors.

What is Thailand Housing Market?

Thailand Housing Market is a real estate marketing platform established to buck the trend of all average real estate search portals and make finding a new home easy, fast and enjoyable bringing the real estate online business to a whole new level with unique customer experience.

Why use a real estate portal like Thailand Housing Market?

It is very important to have your own real estate website where you can showcase your listings online, especially now that we have entered an era wherein internet is utilized globally. Using a real estate portal can help you expedite the selling process of your property listings.

Take Thailand Housing Market for example. Thailand Housing Market provides various marketing opportunities and powerful tools for both real estate agencies and property developers/owners. They also provide free website if you don’t have one, a CRM system which can help you increase your productivity level, and mobile app to make your property search handy & convenient.

If you are not active nor knowledgeable in advertising on Google or Bing, don’t worry because they can also handle this for you professionally.

These are just some of its advantages and there are more to discover when you talk to them.

Again, real estate could be fun and satisfying, but it could also be so stressful and worrisome if done wrong.

Related posts:

http://www.huahintoday.com/real-estate-property/consider-using-third-party-website-real-estate-business/ http://www.huahintoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/ThailandHousingMarket.png http://www.huahintoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/ThailandHousingMarket-150x150.png Real Estate Business,Real Estate,Thailand Housing Market The World Bank has recently projected a 3.5% increase on Thailand’s economic growth at the end of the last quarter of this year. Looking on their latest projection as well as their recorded results of the past quarters, Thailand’s global economic growth seems to be gaining momentum.While the country’s... Terra Elite b.quibina@terrainternationalrealty.com Administrator Hua Hin Today English Newspaper Info Reports Events News Social Life

comments