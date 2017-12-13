Dusit International to Manage New Hotel in Hua Hin

Pictured (from left): Mr Lim Boon Kwee, Chief Operating Officer, Dusit International, Ms Suphicha Promsentana, Business Office Director, Enrich Group, Ms Somsakul Limsuttaphan, Assistant Managing Director, Plus Property Co. Ltd. Dusit International, one of Thailand’s foremost hotel and property development companies, has signed a hotel management agreement with Enrich Paranimmitr Company Limited, a subsidiary of Bangkok-based Enrich Group, to operate the dusitD2 Hua Hin Hotel and Residences in the heart of Petchkasem Road.

Designed to cater to families and leisure travellers seeking a funfilled escape, the property is conveniently located close to Blúport, the Cicada Night Market, and the Vana Nava Waterpark. Slated to open in Q1 2020, the new property will comprise the upscale dusitD2 hotel with 154 keys, a dusitD2 branded condominium with 364 fullyfurnished residential units, and retail and office spaces. Facilities will include an all-day dining restaurant, fitness centre, swimming pool, a kids’ club, a rooftop bar, and 300 sq m of banqueting space. In keeping with the dusitD2 brand, the property will boast a modern design with bright and colourful decor.

The Residences will operate separately to the hotel and will offer its own swimming pool and fitness centre. With 28 properties currently in operation across four brands in eight countries, Dusit International is in a significant growth phase which will see the number of Dusit properties exceed 70 within the next four-to-five years across key markets worldwide. DusitD2 Hua Hin Hotel and Residences will be the second Dusit branded property in Hua Hin. Dusit International also owns and operates the Dusit Thani Hua Hin, a luxury resort which celebrates its 27th anniversary this year. Thai PR

Related posts:

http://www.huahintoday.com/real-estate-property/dusit-international-manage-new-hotel-hua-hin/ http://www.huahintoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/dusit-international-manage-new-hotel-hua-hin.jpg http://www.huahintoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/dusit-international-manage-new-hotel-hua-hin-150x150.jpg Real Estate Pictured (from left): Mr Lim Boon Kwee, Chief Operating Officer, Dusit International, Ms Suphicha Promsentana, Business Office Director, Enrich Group, Ms Somsakul Limsuttaphan, Assistant Managing Director, Plus Property Co. Ltd. Dusit International, one of Thailand’s foremost hotel and property development companies, has signed a hotel management agreement with Enrich... Hua Hin Today huahintodaynews@gmail.com Administrator News and information from Hua Hin Thailand Hua Hin Today English Newspaper Info Reports Events News Social Life

comments