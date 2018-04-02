Floored By Hua Hin’s Biggest Tile Range

The Boonthavorn Ceramic Company is about much, much more than ceramic tiles. The Hua Hin homewares showroom offers a complete range of bathroom, kitchen, furniture lifestyle, home appliances, doors & windows, paint & equipment, tools & hardware and garden/plumbing products. But if tiles are what you need, their range is HUGE!

First appearances can be rather daunting. With a ground floor displaying every conceivable choice of tiles stretching as far as the eye can see, how can you possibly choose? There’s every shape and size, every texture and surface finish, every decorating style and colour with manufacturers from Thailand, other Asian countries and imported products from Europe. There’s also a price range from around 100 THB to 5,000 THB per square metre; it’s all a bit overwhelming, but help is at hand.

Our ‘tour guide’ was Khun June who describes herself as a translator. That means she can communicate easily in English and can explain all the available Thai information. June is one of around 200 staff on hand to patiently stand-by while you browse or guide your choice. Some forward thinking is advised to answer questions that will narrow the likely range of options.

You’ll also be introduced to the design and room displays on the upper level. D.I.Y. assistance and the necessary materials are available but think carefully before choosing that option. Many handymen under estimate the skills and equipment needed to achieve even an acceptable standard of tile installation. A professional tiler will assess the site conditions; is the room square?, is the surface level and uncontaminated?, where is the best starting point and which direction should the pattern run? It’s really much more than just taking a box of tiles and fixing them away from one wall.

A tip I learnt a long time ago is to have a number of boxes on hand as slight colour variations are possible at manufacturing so using tiles from different boxes avoids sections of the floor (or wall) being visibly different. Of course Boonthavorn can recommend tilers who understand all the ‘tricks of the trade’; guaranteed.

The best advice is to spend some time considering the look you want to achieve before a visit to Boonthavorn. You may even have a picture on hand. This is a situation where a photo really is worth a thousand words. The chances are you’ll find what you are after; there’s no bigger selection in Hua Hin or anywhere else in Thailand. Delivery is provided and tile installers are on hand and ready to floor your home in the most innovative way possible. Tile Expo The Tile Expo offers many reduced prices and promotional offers until the end of April. Location: Phetchakasim Road north of the Hua Hin town centre near Soi 36. Contact Centre: Tel. 02-657-1111, contact_ center@boonthavorn.com. www.boonthavorn.com

