Hua Hin Recognised as a Global Sustainable City by George Mastronikolis

The Global Forum on Human Settlements 2018 has been convened as an observance of the World Cities Day 2018 at the UN Conference Centre, Bangkok. The event included the presentation of Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Awards to 36 winners including the City of Hua Hin.

The two-day event drew over 400 participants from more than 40 countries including Mr. Hongjoo Hahm, Officerin- Charge of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, Anwarul K. Chowdhury, former UN Under- Secretary-General and ministerial level officials from Vanuatu, Thailand and other governments, mayors, experts and business leaders. Representatives announced commitments to support sustainable and resilient cities. The Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Awards were presented to 36 winners, including Hua Hin, Indore, India; Kalundborg Symbiosis, Denmark; Qingdao Sino-German Ecopark, China; and Arcadis Shelter Programs.

The awardees have significantly contributed to sustainable cities and human settlements. The Forum was organised by the Global Forum on Human Settlements with support from the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, in cooperation with Global One Belt One Road Association, Universal Peace Federation and concerned organizations.

The Forum came to a productive close by setting the way forward and calling to enhance the localisation of Sustainable Development Goals and to achieve the transition to green growth through developing a circular economy, scaling up financing for sustainable urban infrastructure, sustainably managing urban water, applying innovative technologies for smart cities, building enhanced partnerships and creating international green model cities. Global Forum on Human Settlements.

