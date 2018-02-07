Hua Hin’s Biggest Lighting Centre Ready to Brighten Your Home

The Boonthavorn Lighting Centre in Hua Hin is huge. There are three levels of showrooms with every shape, size and lighting style imaginable and an eager compliment of staff on hand to demonstrate how your home can be transformed by installing the latest designs in lighting.

For those who haven’t considered home lighting for some time, it’s apparent that the era of incandescent lighting is over and that LED rules. LED or light emitting diodes provide so many more options, from changing colours and intensity to automatic responses to ambient light and security needs, LED rules. That’s apart from their longevity and energy efficiency. LED bulbs consume one-sixth the energy of incandescents and last up to 25 times longer.

LED lights also rule at the Boonthavorn Lighting Centre. Opened in December 2017, the Centre covers around 500 square metres of floor area with a huge display from the most basic bulbs and accessories through to high-tech smart speaker lights, colour switch lights, mosquito protection, motion or light detection and elaborate chandeliers. Lighting can be floor or table stands or installed as a wall, floor or downlight of every shape and size, indoor or outdoor. Today’s lighting is no longer restricted to lighting bulbs but can be integrated with sculptured shapes or even wallpaper.

Our host at Boonthavorn was the General Manager, Mr.Sahaphat Phokaboorannakulchai or Khun Mon. He has been a Boonthavorn employee for around ten years and took up his current position from the opening on the main Hua Hin premises 6 years ago. About 50% of his customers are Thais and another 50% foreigners. The company has found that customers in Hua Hin prefer to purchase imported products, including European tiles and kitchenware. These products are at the higher end of the price range.

Delivery is provided and lighting installers are on hand and ready to brighten your home in the most innovative way possible.

Boonthavorn Lighting Centre occupies a separate wing of the complete homewares showroom with wall & floor, bathroom, kitchen, furniture lifestyle, home appliances, doors & windows, paint & equipment, tools & hardware and garden/ plumbing products. Location: Phetchakasim Road north of the Hua Hin town centre near Soi 36., Contact Centre: Tel. 02-657-1111, contact_ center@boonthavorn.com., www.boonthavorn.com

comments