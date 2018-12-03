Limited Edition Art Photography at Urban Living

The YellowKorner concept was founded in Paris in 2006 by friends and art enthusiasts Paul-Antoine Briat and Alexandre de Metz to bridge the gap between the public and the world’s most respected photographers.

A decade later, they now have 75 showrooms worldwide that boast a carefully edited mix of photographic genres—from fashion and architecture to pop culture, portraits and the environments. Urban Living Furniture Hua Hin and YellowKorner have formally announced their collaboration by hosting a private viewing of outstanding limited edition photographs to selected customers, business partners, and friends over the weekend.

All of the Art Photographs on show are limited-edition; some as small as only 30 copies worldwide. Print quality is a top priority; all are numbered and printed at the Zeinberg laboratory in Europe and come with a certificate of authenticity. With the artist’s consent, the same photograph is available in five formats.

The combination of the YellowKorner offerings with Urban Living’s elegant furniture collection means that the showroom blurs the line between a boutique gallery and a retail shopping experience; much more than just a furniture store. Make an obligation free visit to take a closer look at the exhibition and with interior design staff on hand to assist you in making your decisions to enhance your home beautiful.

Where: Phetkasem Road, near Soi 38 Hua Hin

When: Monday to Saturday

10.00 – 18.00 hours

Contact: 032 520 966

www.urbanliving-furniture.com

www.yellowkorner.com

