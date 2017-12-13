Proud Adds Holiday Inn Vana Nava to a Growing Hua Hin Portfolio

Proud Real Estate Co, which is owned by the family of veteran politician Suwat Liptapanlop, is about to open the Holiday Inn Vana Nava Hua Hin. This is phase two of a 1.8 billion THB project as phase two of a 4 billion THB, 35 Rai development. At 140 metres high this is the tallest building in Hua Hin with a superstructure aimed to resemble a traditional Thai fishing trap. The third and final phase will be premium high-rise condominium expected to launch in 2018.

The company opened Vana Nava Water Jungle Hua Hin three years ago in phase one of the development. The hotel is expected to add at least 150,000 in yearly attendance to the water park located next to the new hotel. Last year, the Liptapanlop family opened BluPort Hua Hin Resort Mall, a 50-50 joint venture with The Mall Group, and True Arena Hua Hin, which features an array of sports facilities. The hotel has three main target segments; families, couples, and MICE; with families being the most natural clientele based on the popularity of the waterpark. The hotel will feature one of the largest MICE facilities in Hua Hin with over 1,500 square metres of meeting spaces. Located alongside the Vana Nava Hua Hin Water Jungle, Holiday Inn Vana Nava Hua Hin will feature: 300 rooms with mountain and sea views, A fully equipped Kid’s Club with dedicated Kids Suites, One of the largest ballrooms in Hua Hin, The Vana Nava Sky Bar & Restaurant, An observation deck with panoramic views, Infinity pools on the 26th floor, A 24 hour, 300 square metre spa and fitness centre.

Proud Real Estate’s Suwat and daughter Proudputh Liptapanlop “Hua Hin is transforming itself from a market for traditional senior couples from Europe to one for younger Asian families. Today tourists are looking for a more adventurous and playful experience on top of beaches and local culture,” said Managing Director Proudputh Liptapanlop, Suwat’s daughter. Proudputh said the hotel and water park work in synergy, catering to family visitors, as well as those looking for social activities such a team building and outdoor training. The company is planning to recreate this concept of a “playcation” elsewhere in Thailand, as well as in other locations in Southeast Asia. Franck Rodriguez has been appointed General Manager of Holiday Inn Vana Nava Hua Hin, while Usa Boonchalakulkosol has been appointed Director of Sales and Marketing.

Recent Holiday Inn management appointments Franck Rodriguez and Usa Boonchalakulkosol Mr Rodriguez has more than two decades of experience in the international hospitality industry, including spells in London, Singapore and Bangkok. Prior to rejoining IHG in 2016, he served as director of operations for The Unique Collection of Hotels & Resorts, overseeing 27 properties. He then became general manager of the Holiday Inn Resort Benoa Bali and later area general manager of Holiday Inn Resorts Thailand. Ms Usa is a Thai national with extensive hospitality sales and marketing experience. Having worked with major hotel brands, including Amari, Sheraton, Le Méridien and Alila and the Holiday Inn Chiang Mai. Most recently, she has been cluster director of sales and marketing for Vana Nava Hua Hin and True Arena Hua Hin. “I am delighted to be taking on the role of General Manager” Mr Rodriguez said. “With its unique setting within the Vana Nava Hua Hin Water Jungle, the resort is set to become hugely popular with local and international visitors. We look forward to welcoming guests and revealing our fantastic facilities to the world when the resort opens its doors later this year.”

Hua Hin Today English Newspaper Info Reports Events News Social Life

