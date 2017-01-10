Radisson Blu Resort Hua Hin Sets New Standards in Design and Style on Thailand’s Riviera

Radisson Blu Resort Hua Hin celebrated its grand opening on November 25, 2016 bringing world-class facilities, iconic design and signature services to the Gulf of Thailand.

With a stunning location overlooking the Gulf of Thailand and just a two-hour drive from Bangkok, the iconic new Radisson Blu Resort Hua Hin beachfront resort brings together a combination of striking design, contemporary comfort and complete convenience made possible by the brand’s internationally renowned Yes I Can!SM service philosophy.

“This is a fitting destination to open Thailand’s first Radisson Blu resort property. Hua Hin has long been favored by Thai royalty as a preferred summer retreat. With its laidback but sophisticated feel, the resort offers a holistic getaway from the bustling capital city of Bangkok, satisfying the needs of the discerning traveler while offering a connection to the local community,” said Preet Inder Singh, general manager at Radisson Blu Resort Hua Hin.

Radisson Blu Resort Hua Hin features 118 tastefully designed rooms and suites with breathtaking views of the Gulf of Thailand. With 22 Deluxe Pool access rooms, guests can plunge straight into the water from their private sanctuaries. The hotel offers complimentary high-speed wireless internet to ensure guests can stay connected throughout their stay. The resort’s enticing food and beverage outlets feature The Exchange, which offers an irresistible choice of international cuisine, an indulgent dessert selection and organic Thai à-la-carte creations with herbs and spices from the restaurant’s very own garden.

The Ivy, a beachfront grill and pool bar offers casual sea view dining with snacks and drinks served as guests relax in poolside cabanas or laze on sun loungers. Best enjoyed with a sunset view on the resort’s rooftop lounge, a resident mixologist shakes up Thai-infused cocktails, concocted to delight guests’ taste buds. Tucked away from the main lobby, the Lounge offers a relaxed atmosphere with clean lines and light wood colors that ensure a soothing spot for premium wines, beers and light snacks. Guests can mingle with co-workers or clients as they sample an impressive selection of whiskies. Today’s travelers seek holistic ways to relax and recharge. Radisson Blu Resort Hua Hin’s Spa Esc is a perfect sanctuary with a selection of luxurious treatments to invigorate the senses. The resort also features a fully equipped fitness centre, three swimming pools and a variety of recreational activities in the surrounding area including water sports, golf and vineyard tours.

Hua Hin’s newest upper upscale hotel will also have a collection of versatile spaces and a dedicated team of event managers to ensure meetings and events are always a success. Aqua Ballroom, the property’s largest function space spans 200 square meters, catering for cocktail soirees up to 240 guests. An additional three function rooms come fully equipped with modern furnishings and the latest technology. “The resort appeals to Thai and international guests arriving from Bangkok, as well as those booking a vacation or special event from further afield. We look forward to welcoming guests from around the globe to enjoy this incredible location and experience one of the world’s leading hotel brands,” added Mr. Singh.

For more information or booking enquiries visit radissonblu.com/resort-hua-hin or email info.huahin@ radisson.com

