Sanctuary Lakes Global Group : The International Developer in Hua Hin

Michael Tan is the head of the successful Malaysian based Sanctuary Lakes Global Group with 40 years’ experience internationally including projects in Australasia, China, Malaysia and the USA. Sanctuary Lakes Hua Hin is the Group’s first Thailand venture building luxury villas which are in harmony with nature.

“Our goal will stay the same: to seize opportunities and build with vision and excellence for our customers, wherever in the world we operate we create and deliver valued assets.” Michael Tan.

A hallmark of this international company is to accept the worldwide challenges to complete projects which others have been unable to realise. One such project is Sanctuary Lakes Melbourne which comprises of experts from UK, Australia and Malaysia. The Australian version of Sanctuary Lakes is well known for its Greg Norman designed golf course, beautiful lake, walking trails, spectacular houses and communities.

The project combined ecological sensitivity, engineering ingenuity and architectural excellence to rehabilitate salt wasteland as a benchmark development with spin-off benefits for both tourism and business.

Sanctuary Lakes Hua Hin is also such a visionary undertaking. Where others may see natural habitat or waterways as an obstacle to development, Michael Tan takes a very different approach. He understands that working with nature can provide residents with something unique. It’s a “home in garden and garden in home”. The naturally occurring lake is not a disadvantage but a very desirable feature to enjoy. This environment is enhanced with walkways but the habitat is preserved and respected rather than desecrated. You’ll also find many original trees to ensure that migratory birds can call in to their familiar and pristine environment. Residents at both the Australian and Hua Hin Sanctuary Lakes have easy access to an award winning golf course. The local version is about two par five’s away from Banyan Golf Course as its ‘home course’, after all Michael is a very keen golfer!.

A newly surfaced road has been completed by the developer to ensure a comfortable and scenic drive, rather than pot-holed entry roads when developers are either unwilling or unable to redress that problem. The Sanctuary Lakes gallery and ‘Kingfisher’ show home are open to show a very spacious and open plan 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom residence which provides an insight to the design and building standards. A second show home will be completed by the year’s end as the original has been sold with an agreement by the new owner that it can continue to be showcased until the Hummingbird show home is ready.

All of the 57 villas to be constructed at this low density luxury development will come with high quality features too numerous to list. Most villas adjoin the lakeside but all have immediate access to the lake via two permanent green paths. There is around 40 Rai of development plus as additional 16 Rai of natural lakes and 1.4 kilometres of pathways. Attention to function and design comes from experience; for example the subtle use of colour blending with the lush habitat and internal breezeways to take advantage of climatic conditions. Function, environmental care and sustainability are benchmarks of this developer to ensure that harmony with nature really is a reality.

