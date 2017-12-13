Siam Old Teak Inspiration

When they first visited Burma they noticed that the Old Teak was being burned, turned into charcoal and sold as fuel. This begana long relationship with the peoples of Burma.

The first factory was purchased and Siam Old Teak was born. Ya explains “each month we spend one week in Burma purchasing o

ld buildings which are being demolished to make way for new. The teak is then shipped to our factory where it is kiln dried before manufacture” Siam Old Teak employ the descendants of the original artisans who built furniture for the British military. They use original manufacturing methods alongside modern management controls, the quality of their furniture is the envy of many competitors. Every piece can be made in any size. Whatever size and style of your home Siam Old Teak will custom make each piece to fit, no need to walk around with a tape measure, they can also work with your own ideas and designs.

The Process

“Our inspiration comes in sitting down with a client and having the opportunity to create something unique and exciting; a reflection of themselves. There isn’t a definitive style or period that defines our work, it’s rooted in our clients’ homes, their passions, their personalities”

About Siam Old Teak

Siam Old Teak has built an impressive portfolio with furniture and interiors commissions worldwide. The company’s objective is to create a bespoke service of design and furniture that has style and longevity. Their world renowned furniture designs draw inspiration from Asian contemporary and classical styles. Each commission begins with the very intimate process of working with the client to ensure the designs reflect their needs and taste. Every piece of furniture is made to the most exacting standards using the finest materials and traditional cabinetmaking techniques, and each element of the interiors is addressed with the same care and attention to detail.

Materials

Materials are the backbone of Siam Old Teak design. Only the best are used: Burmese reclaimed teak, Italian Grade ‘A’ aniline leather, the finest of marble and granite; as well as a plethora of other materials, both modern and classical, used in interesting and ingenious ways. They don’t use any Rubberwood (also known as Parawood) Bamboo, MDF/Veneer in the manufacture of their furniture. These materials soon lose their showroom lustre and begin to show their age within a couple of years.

Recently Completed Project Beach Side Condo Phuket

One thing that is clearly in evidence is Ya and Mark’s understanding of how to make a room comfortable. Their success lies in taking a mixture of traditional and contemporary elements, not forgetting their gorgeous neutrals, and creating a quietly glamorous, yet altogether cosy ambiance. It was exactly this mix of style and luxury that attracted the owners of the condo to Siam Old Teak. The clients wanted a cool, contemporary look which also needed to be comfortable and practical because they have three young boys. This transformation was easier said than done, given that the condo hadn’t been touched for over ten years.

All the eight floors were replaced with beautiful reclaimed teak. Fortunately the existing layout was fine, so it was more a case of providing a totally new look and updating what was already there, a grande teak entrance door and interior doors were replaced to freshen the look of the clients home. All the bathrooms were gutted and new tiles fitted, new plumbing and beautiful custom made teak cabinets were set below granite tops. “The owners knew what they wanted, but didn’t know how to execute it” says Ya “They were very keen on taking part in the sourcing and decision-making, and they didn’t mind waiting for the perfect solution rather than buying something locally for the sake of it”

It was a meticulousness that stretched to every last detail

The kitchen which was installed four years ago had been consumed by termites. Siam Old Teak installed a bespoke allteak kitchen with Italian marble work tops, all the handles and soft close hardware being sourced from Hafele. Expensive ? the same price that you would pay for a Rubber Wood, MDF/Veneered offering. The condo is very relaxed and elegant, it’s a wonderful beach house. Not showy at all, not a suit and tie experience, but still very smart indeed. Much of the furniture is free standing rather than fitted. Opulence is there but is very inconspicuous, and the overall look is super-elegant. This creates a very relaxed atmosphere. Beautiful natural fabrics, neutral colour schemes predominate in the main living space, progressing to subtle colour schemes in the bedrooms.

The combination of old teak, leather and fabrics used is very successful and quite unique. The dining room has teak panelling, a very simple family dining set which leads out onto the deck, perfectly conceived for relaxed outdoor living. The clients home has a simple, elegant interior with clean lines. It has a timeless elegance, but with style and charm: low-key luxury at its ultimate, this is an intelligent interior without being too clever, and would appeal to families and the super-duper bachelor.

“We provided our client with a beautiful, un-clutterd functioning home, it can be expensive when you get the interior designer in too late” explains Mark “we saved our clients stress, time and lots of money in allowing us to project manage their condo refurbishment, interior design isn’t just for the wealthy, it’s for everyone” Siam Old Teak are recruiting. We are also looking to appoint a sales manager for our new Bangkok showroom. Applicants must speak English and Thai fluently, please email your details before December 4th 2017.

