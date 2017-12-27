Sivana Villas Hua Hin Sought After Property; Setting the Standard

As Hua Hin’s benchmark for quality and value; Sivana Gardens Pool Villas were completed in 2016. The 55 villas have long been completely sold-out. With the recent opening of the Show and Sales gallery, Sivana HideAway Pool Villas are now on sale with more plans to come for this burgeoning Hua Hin community.

We met with the Managing Directors of Bangkok Living Development Co Ltd, brothers Danny and Amith Jhangiani to gain a better understanding of the secret to the success of the ‘Sivana Brand’ in Hua Hin’s competitive property market. After several successful condo developments in Bangkok, the brothers moved the focus of their business to Hua Hin as Thailand’s most desirable residential location.

To consider the success of Sivana Gardens Pool Villas, the first criteria must be location. Situated in the Khao Tao area, around 10 kilometres south of central Hua Hin, access is by way of the main four lanes Hua Hin – Pranburi highway, Phetchakasem Road. With continuing infrastructure upgrades, travelling time has been reduced with no need to traverse winding back roads; it’s a very easy 8 – 10 minutes’ drive. The location has a slightly raised elevation with a backdrop of scenic rocky hills but only minutes away from some very desirable beaches and at least two of Hua Hin’s finest golf courses.

Next a desire by residents to be part of a vibrant community which ensures safety, convenience and privacy. Not cramping anyone for room to move or being overly restrictive, but individual homes which allow residents to share the welcoming environment. There are dining options and a club house with a fitness centre and a large swimming pool as well as private pools at the villas. Of course design, spaciousness and quality is important in any home with roof-top terraces as one of the special features to enjoy. Attention to detail is very evident with the standard of fixtures and fittings beyond what many developers consider to be acceptable. Value for money and security with financial arrangements and guarantees in place have also provided Sivana Gardens Pool Villas owners with a peace of mind which ensured the project’s success.

Success breeds success, but there always lessons to be learnt with subtle improvements on show in the design and features of Stage Two, the Sivana HideAway Pool Villas. Sivana HideAway Pool Villas now feature a Show Villa and Sales gallery open every day, just around the corner from Stage One. Construction of 40 three bedroom villas, with five types; one & two storey design options, is due to be completed by 2020. As the Show Villa demonstrates, they will be luxury residences with many hidden surprises on land areas ranging from 560 to 1,150 square metres. Hidden will be the underground water storage tanks with direct water access from Hua Hin and fibre optic electric cabling. Visually there is an immediate sense of open plan spaces, with elevated ceilings, expansive windows and sliding doors, an indoor/outdoor terrace and restful garden areas. There’s room to move alongside the 4 x 9 metre salt water pool and the Sivana trademark roof terrace.

The Show Villa has been tastefully decorated, functional in design with high quality workmanship and building materials evident. There’s a large open island kitchen with premium brand built-in appliances and the large master bedroom has a walk-in closet. What you can now see displayed on site is what you can expect on completion with the villas now under construction. Sivana HideAway Pool Villas are destined to follow the success of Stage One as very sought after properties. This will become a great place to live and a great way to enjoy the Hua Hin lifestyle.

Where: Travel south along Phetchakasim Road past Rajabhakti Park, then turning inland at soi 126 and follow the signs.

Contact: info@sivanagardens.com, Phone (66 32) 909 280

More Information: www.sivanavillas.com,

Open: Viewing and enquiries everyday from 9.00 AM.

Footnote: The future of Sivana includes a resort and apartment style development with restaurants, leisure facilities and much more soon to be revealed!

Related posts:

http://www.huahintoday.com/real-estate-property/sivana-villas-hua-hin-sought-property-setting-standard/ http://www.huahintoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/sivana-villas-hua-hin-sought-property-setting-standard.jpg http://www.huahintoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/sivana-villas-hua-hin-sought-property-setting-standard-150x150.jpg Real Estate As Hua Hin’s benchmark for quality and value; Sivana Gardens Pool Villas were completed in 2016. The 55 villas have long been completely sold-out. With the recent opening of the Show and Sales gallery, Sivana HideAway Pool Villas are now on sale with more plans to come for this... Hua Hin Today huahintodaynews@gmail.com Administrator News and information from Hua Hin Thailand Hua Hin Today English Newspaper Info Reports Events News Social Life

comments