SSS – that’s Safe, Secure and Soundproof

Safe, secure and soundproof UPVC windows and doors in Hua Hin is what SSS Windows is all about. This is a British/ Thai owned company that was formed in Phuket late 2005

For more than a decade SSS Thailand has been supplying/installing quality products into homes and business throughout the south of Thailand. In 2013 the Hua Hin office was opened. Since then SSS Windows has offered business owners, developers, residents of Hua Hin and surrounding areas, a high quality doors and window product with an aftersales service that can be counted on, whether you require replacement windows or doors on an existing building or perhaps you are building a home from scratch. SSS deals with home owners, builders, architects, property developers, hotels, restaurants, nightclubs and all types of business owners. No job is too big or small, you can expect the same level of professionalism and courtesy no matter who you are or how little you require. There is a full of styles/colours for doors and window frames, plus various glass options. Ask for a free of cost consultation with a no obligation quotation. Their guarantee they will not be beaten on cost. www. http://ssswindows.com

Related posts:

http://www.huahintoday.com/real-estate-property/sss-thats-safe-secure-soundproof/ http://www.huahintoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/sss-thats-safe-secure-soundproof.jpg http://www.huahintoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/sss-thats-safe-secure-soundproof-150x150.jpg Real Estate Safe, secure and soundproof UPVC windows and doors in Hua Hin is what SSS Windows is all about. This is a British/ Thai owned company that was formed in Phuket late 2005For more than a decade SSS Thailand has been supplying/installing quality products into homes and business throughout the... Hua Hin Today huahintodaynews@gmail.com Administrator News and information from Hua Hin Thailand Hua Hin Today English Newspaper Info Reports Events News Social Life

comments