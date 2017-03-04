Thai Property Group (TPG) Opens an Office in Hua Hin – Khao Takiab

The fast growing French owned Real Estate agency, with headquarter in Pattaya, offices in Phuket, Paris and other places in France, is now opening an office in Hua Hin, just opposite popular Cicada Market.

About Thai Property Group

Thai Property Group (TPG) is a real estate agency specialized on investment properties in the most sought after beach resorts of Thailand. TPG offers apartments for sale in property developments with professional hotel management and fixed rental returns guaranteed by contract, varying from 6% to 10% per year, over 5 to 20 years. Pattaya, Phuket and Koh Samui are the most demanded locations for rental investment, with millions of visitors each year. TPG also offers apartments and pool villas for sale for holiday or retirement, especially Hua Hin, a popular destination for Westerners retirees looking for an optimal quality of life.

The agency works only with strong and experienced developers, selecting carefully the real estate projects or resale properties it offers to its clients. With offices in Pattaya, Phuket, now Hua Hin and soon opening one in Koh Samui, TPG relies on local agents who are experienced property experts. With offices in Paris, Tahiti and La Reunion Island as well as partners in New Caledonia and various cities in France, TPG is developing a strong presence in France where the agency directly promotes its Thailand properties.

About Hua Hin office

Thai Property Group office is located in Khao Takiab, opposite the popular Cicada Market. It welcomes you from Monday to Saturday from 10am to 7pm (11am to 8pm on Fridays / Saturdays). In Hua Hin, Thai Property Group offers comprehensive property services with :

Short and long term rentals in fully serviced properties

Resale properties

New developments for sale

Investment properties with guaranteed rental return

The agency has a special focus on Hua Hin South (soi 88 to 112), the modern part of Hua Hin city, and can also offers properties in Pattaya, Phuket or Koh Samui to people looking for options out of Hua Hin. The policy of TPG when it comes to list properties is to focus on quality rather than quantity. “We don’t want to be a “property supermarket” listing hundreds of properties without checking them carefully, starting with their legal situation – freehold, leasehold or company owned – and related resale procedure”, explains Louis Cousin (ex Company Vauban, ex Siam Invest), who will be supervising TPG Hua Hin office as an external consultant.

“Of course, making rentals and sales is our business… but offering a relevant advice, great customer service and consistent follow up is also our top priority”. Hua Hin office will be run by an experienced French Manager (Patricia Peirache – ex Hot Property), and K Bee Bee (ex – Century 21) who will be her assistant, and who is already working in TPG office on a daily basis.

Related posts:

comments