Tiles to Fly

Boonthavorn, the ceramics and DIY specialists, opened the Hua Hin store as their eighth branch in Thailand in 2012. The ‘mega –store’ is situated on 8 Rai of land and occupies 15,000 square metres.

The more than 100,000 products include kitchen equipment and sanitary ware. However if tiles are on your shopping list for a new project or perhaps a bathroom renovation, It’s Tile Expo Season at Boonthavorn and the opportunity to make big savings on your next overseas flight. In partnership with Air Asia, flight vouchers and big point bonuses are available as rewards for tile purchases until 30th December 2017. It’s worth considering buying your tiles in advance to reduce the costs of your next trip. Check out the huge range of tiles of all shapes and sizes to suit all tastes and budgets displayed throughout out the extensive showroom on Phetchakasim Road just north of the town centre.

Location: Petchakasem Rd, between Soi 36/1 and 36/2 (across the road from Soi 31).

Phone: 032 522 555 Website: www.boonthavorn.com

Facebook: boonthavohinrnhus

