Time to Submit of House, Land, Local Maintenance and Billboard Tax Payments by George Mastronikolis

According to law, taxpayers are obliged to file a tax return and pay taxes according to the details below:

1. House and Land tax: The owner or occupier must submit the Notification Form for house and land to the competent official between January 2019 – February 28, 2019, and the tax payment within 30 Days from the date of receipt of the assessment. If you do not pay tax within the specified period .will incur more costs.

2. Billboards Tax: The owner or occupier must submit the Notification Form for house and land to the competent official between January 2019 – February 28, 2019, and the tax payment within 15 Days from the date of receipt of the assessment. If you do not pay tax within the specified period .will incur more costs.

3. Local Maintenance Tax: The owner or occupier must submit the Notification Form for house and land to the competent official between January 2019 – April 30, 2019,If you do not pay tax within the specified period will have to pay extra, The taxpayer should pay the tax at the Benefit and Commercial Treasury Division of the Hua Hin Municipality. The municipality of Hua Hin has extended the opening times to facilitate taxpayers. The offices are open Monday to Saturday from 08:30 to 16:30 hours without any lunch time break. For more information please call +66(0) 3251 1047 ext: 104. Saturday opening will commence from 1st January until 30th April 2019.

George Mastronikolis

