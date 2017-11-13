The Friday 29th September was the cocktail party for the inauguration of the second Vauban Company agency in Hua Hin located on Petchakasem Road just in front of Villa Market. Around 100 guest, partners, customers and friends were present for a successful cocktail party on the roof top.

Who is Vauban Company ? Since 2006, Company Vauban has become the leading real estate agency in Thailand. Vauban Real Estate assists you with your investments as well as expatriation and retirement in Thailand. The group has 8 agencies in the most favorite destinations of the Kingdom (Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Samui, Hua Hin and Chiang Mai), and more than 70 employees. In addition to support you in your real estate transactions, the agencies offer a range of comprehensive real estate services from consulting to property management, through buying, selling, and renting. The group also provides services in legal proceeding, through a partnership with Thailand Elite Visa, bank account opening and legal advices (visas and inheritances). Vauban multilingual Team provides services in French, English, Chinese, German and Thai.

Related posts:

http://www.huahintoday.com/real-estate-property/vauban-company-agency-hua-hin/ http://www.huahintoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/vauban-company-agency-hua-hin.jpg http://www.huahintoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/vauban-company-agency-hua-hin-150x150.jpg Real Estate The Friday 29th September was the cocktail party for the inauguration of the second Vauban Company agency in Hua Hin located on Petchakasem Road just in front of Villa Market. Around 100 guest, partners, customers and friends were present for a successful cocktail party on the roof top.Who is... Hua Hin Today huahintodaynews@gmail.com Administrator News and information from Hua Hin Thailand Hua Hin Today English Newspaper Info Reports Events News Social Life

comments