Thailand has been visited by 12 million foreign tourists in the first four months of this year, generating more than 800 billion THB. According to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, 2,827 million foreigners visited Thailand in April, 1,877 million of whom were from East Asia, followed by Europe and South Asia. Thailand gained 139.9 billion THB from tourism in April, which represents an increase of 7.64% year on year. Between January and April 2017, the Land of Smiles welcomed 12.02 million people from overseas, creating a 2.91% rise in visitor numbers. The industry generated more than 800 billion THB for the country, an increase of 4.71% compared to the same period last year. The ministry has instructed tourism and security related agencies to keep all tourists safe and keep hospitality standards high, in the hope of increasing the country’s tourism revenue. (NNT)

Related posts:

comments