Over 4 Million Visitors to the Royal Crematorium

Over four million people have visited the Royal Crematorium at Sanam Luang during the two-month-long exhibition on the Royal Cremation of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. The subcommittee in charge of the Royal Cremation exhibition reported that until the last day of the exhibition on December 31st, a total of 4,000,086 people have visited the Royal Crematorium when it opened to the public for 60 days from November 2nd. According to the Ministry of Culture, the Royal Crematorium of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej will be relocated to Pathum Thani to become part of a permanent exhibition hall to honour the late monarch. Some of the structures will be relocated from Sanam Luang to Pathum Thani for the construction of a permanent exhibition hall to commemorate the late King which will take about two years to complete.

