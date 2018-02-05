400,000 Chinese Visitors to Thailand Predicted for Chinese New Year

The Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA) expects more than 400,000 Chinese tourists to travel to Thailand during next month’s Chinese New Year festival, generating 20 billion THB. ATTA president Vichit Prakobkosol said Thailand remains a top destination for Chinese tourists to celebrate the long national holiday period.

He said both the number of Chinese arrivals and their spending during the holiday will increase by 10% from last year. But the association predicts fewer charter flights between the two countries compared with previous years because airlines have introduced more scheduled direct flights between the two.

“More Chinese will travel with their families, friends or as couples, so they do not need tour groups or charter flights,” Vichit said. Last year, 9.8 million Chinese tourists traveled to Thailand, generating 480 billion THB in tourism revenue, up 11% and 9% in volume and value from the previous year. “The total number of Chinese tourists is expected at 10.811 million for this year,” Vichit said.

“China will remain the largest source market for international arrivals over the next five years.” The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) predicts that total arrivals from mainland China will continue to increase this year and tourism receipts from the market should grow to 528 billion baht, up 10% from last year. In order to cope with the growing Chinese market, ATTA and its members are considering bringing Chinese tourists to secondary provinces being promoted by the government. Many travel companies have been working with bus companies to prepare smaller buses accommodating 30-40 passengers to visit small villages.

– Bangkok Post

