Am And I Will – World Cancer Day

Since 2000, 4th February has been World Cancer Day based upon its establishment in Article 10 of the Paris Charter, which was adopted at the World Summit Against Cancer. The purpose of the day is to raise public awareness over the suffering and death toll due to cancer throughout the world.

Whoever you are, you have the power to reduce the impact of cancer for yourself, the people you love and for the world. 2019 marks the launch of the 3-year ‘I Am and I Will’ campaign. ‘I Am and I Will’ is an empowering call-to-action urging for personal commitment and represents the power of individual action taken now to impact the future. World Cancer Day is a campaign built to resonate, inspire change and mobilise action long after the day has passed.

A multi-year campaign offers a chance to create long-lasting impact by increasing public-facing exposure and engagement, more opportunities to build global awareness and impact-driven action. Global cancer facts Cancer is the second-leading cause of death worldwide. The International Agency for Research on Cancer estimates that one-in-five men and one-in-six women worldwide will develop cancer over the course of their lifetime, and one-in-eight men and one-in eleven women will die from their disease. This equates to around 9.6 million people dying from cancer in 2018. Approximately 70% of all cancer deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries. These countries are least well placed to deliver the services needed by cancer patients, or manage the social or economic consequences of this burden

• At least one third of common cancers are preventable. Genetic mutations play a role in 5-10% of cancers. 27% of cancers relate to tobacco and alcohol use

• Up to 3.7 million lives could be saved each year by implementing resource appropriate strategies for prevention, early detection, and treatment

• The total economic cost of cancer is USD 1.16 trillion. This translates into a loss of productivity and household income, reduction of quality of life, disability, and ultimately premature death. If we invested USD 11.4 billion into prevention strategies, we would save an overwhelming USD 100 billion in avoided cancer treatment costs.

Global key issues Awareness, understanding, myths and misinformation Increased awareness and accurate information and knowledge can empower all of us to recognise early warning signs, make informed choices about our health and counter our own fears and misconceptions about cancer. At least one third of cancers are preventable giving us every reason to champion healthy choices and prevention strategies for all, so that we have the best chance to reduce or prevent our cancer risks. Equity in access to cancer services Life-saving cancer diagnosis and treatment should be equal for all – no matter who you are, your level of education, level of income or where you live in the world. By closing the equity gap, we can save millions of lives.

Proactive and effective actions on national health planning are possible and feasible in every country, and when governments step up efforts to reduce and prevent cancer, they place their nations in a stronger position to advance socially and economically. Beyond physical: mental and emotional Impact. Quality cancer care includes dignity, respect, support and love and considers not just the physical impact of cancer but respects the emotional, sexual and social wellbeing of each individual and their carer.

There is a compelling financial argument for committing resources to cancer control. Financial investment can be cost-effective and can potentially save the global economy billions of dollars in cancer treatment costs and offer positive gains in increased survival, productivity and improved quality of life. Skilled and knowledgeable healthcare workers are one of the most powerful ways we can deliver quality cancer care. Addressing the current skills gap and shortage of healthcare professionals is the clearest way to achieve progress in reducing the number of premature deaths from cancer.

