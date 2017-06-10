ATTA Urges Formation of Tourism Watchdog

The Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA) is proposing the appointment of a body to protect tourists and operators from fraud.

The ATTA Vice President, Surawat Akaraworamat has disclosed that ATTA members would put forward the idea of setting up a Watchdog group to assist the public sector and private tourism agencies in the crusade against tour scams. Mr. Surawat said the watchdog would alert tourists to any risks involving bogus or illegal tour agents which would in turn enable police to capture the wrongdoers more easily.

The idea came amidst growing complaints about illegal foreign tour agents taking advantage of their customers and local businesses.

Tourist police earlier reported that a group of 25 Thai people had been duped into paying 39,900 THB each by an unlicensed tour guide who claimed to have arranged a trip to Russia which in fact had not been confirmed. Inspection by the Department of Tourism revealed that the reservation of their plane tickets had been cancelled, and there had been no payment of the fares before the intended departure day.

National News Bureau of Thailand

