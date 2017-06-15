Banyan Golf Club Hua Hin is very proud to announce the following series of Golf events in association with www.golfcitizen.com and the other partner golf clusb in Thailand. The Grand Final of the GOLF CITIZEN Open Series will be held on December 14th 2013 here at Banyan Golf Club and there are some sensational prizes on offer.

Full details are attached, and I can assure you that opportunities to win prizes like these do not come along too often. In order to reach the GOLF CITIZEN Open Series final, players will need to qualify via one of the qualifying rounds at the partner clubs during the year. ….

