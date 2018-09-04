Closure of Waterfalls in National Parks Under Review

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has announced a temporary closure of many waterfalls in national parks across the country in the wake of the looming rainy season.

Spokesman of the department Sompote Maneerat said that officials at each national park were told to closely monitor the water situation in the waterfalls and to immediately sound an alert if the water level has risen to a point deemed endangering visiting tourists. After closing for a brief period Pala-U waterfall has now reopened and attracting many visitore. He suggested tourists keep themselves informed about the waterfalls they want to visit, and to follow the advice of field officials and all the warning signs for their own safety. Sompote explained that some of the waterfalls were to be closed for only a short period, while others would be closed for a longer period, depending on the water situation in each waterfall. Nang Rong waterfall in Nakhon Nayok, which was hit by massive run-offs from Khao Yai national park, red flags were put up to ban tourists from venturing into the waterfall, although the water situation has returned to normal. However, officials were told to keep a close watch on the water situation and the stream in anticipation of more rains.

– thaipbs.or.th

