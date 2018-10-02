Cycling For Charity

Mr. Jeerawat Pramanee, Permanent Secretary has met with the Marketing Manager of Market Village Hua Hin and others to discuss details of a charity bike ride event. The schedule of the event, to be held on November 11th, commences at Market Village then to Thap Tai, Nong Phran Phuk and then there is a break the journey at the Sam Phan Nam floating market. The ride ends at Wat Khao Yai Arun Bunyarat with a distance of about 50 km. The organisers are seeking assistance to promote and spread the news of this activity. Everyone is welcome to participate in this charity cycling event and can apply to join until October 20th at Market Village. The fee is 500 THB per person, which includes a shirt to wear on the day. All the proceeds after deducting expenses will be donated to Wat Khao Yai Arun Boonrat to help build a crematorium.

