Department of Foreign Trade: Thailand has become the world’s No.1 rice exporter

The Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) says that Thailand has become the world’s No.1 rice exporter during first four months of this year

From January 1 to April 17, the nation exported some 3.31 million of rice. Last year, Thailand exported about 11.63 million tons of rice. DFT Director General Adul Chotinisakorn said Thai rice exports are expected to grow continually on the back of news that the Kingdom was this week awarded a contract to export 120,000 tonnes of rice to the Philippines.

He said that the prices of most kinds of exported rice rose continually in April and major export markets are located in the Philippines, Africa and China. The Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) has reported that the nation’s rice exports had increased the target quantity to ten million metric tons, reflecting a spike in global demand.

