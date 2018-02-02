Drone Registration Reminder Penalties Now Apply

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has reminded drone owners that their aerial devices needed to be registered by 9th January, as the use of unregistered drones will result in a maximum of five years in prison. The NBTC previously issued a regulation requiring all drone owners to register their device during a 90-day period starting from 11 October 2017. Registration can be made at any NBTC offices or police stations. The use of unregistered drones is now considered a violation of the radio telecommunications law, with a maximum 100,000 THB fine, or a maximum of five years in jail or both. The NBTC secretary-general reassured the new regulation was meant to maintain public order and national security, adding that the general public who have questions can call 1200 or 0 2670 8888 for more information.

