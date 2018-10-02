DSI International Crime Prevention and Suppression Seminar

Last month at Dusit Thani Hua Hin, Thanongsak Raksaksakul Deputy

Director-General of the Department of Special Investigation

presided over a seminar to strengthen the cooperation between

and international agencies in the fight against transnational crime

with the Foreign Affairs and Crime Division.

Representatives from embassies of ASEAN nations, Cambodia, Brunei, Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam, together with the representatives of foreign authorities against narcotics and crime in Thailand, attended the seminar to exchange ideas and experiences and to develop cooperation in suppressing transnational crime. As the government has a policy of promoting cooperation In order to tackle all transnational issues which affect security and promoting and developing justice systems, including crime prevention. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the International Institute for the Law Enforcement (ILEA) were established to coordinate the cooperation between members and the Thai authorities.

This has included cooperation with foreign authorities against narcotics and crime in Thailand, including investigations, technical training and exchange of experts. News and information has been shared bringing success in many operations, including serving arrest warrants and foreign extraditions to Thailand. It is expected that this seminar will strengthen cooperation with the embassies of the ASEAN member countries. The Department of Special Investigation will use the results of the seminar to develop guidelines for implementation and cooperation in the suppression of transnational crime in Thailand and the region.

