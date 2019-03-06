E-Commerce in Thailand is booming, outperforms the rest of Asean

Thai e-Commerce grew the most in Asean last year, due to changes in consumer behavior, and its value is expected to hit Bt3.2 trillion, the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) said The number of internet users has grown four times over the past 10 years, and many Thai-International platforms have grown to support the number of online shoppers, along with increasing confidence i n e-Payment and faster logistics and delivery services, ETDA said, projecting that the value of e-Commerce in Thailand will grow further by 20 per cent this year. Service providers have chosen to use Big Data to analyse the behaviour and needs of consumers, while AI is being used to develop the quality of the product and services through uses of Chatbots.

Trends show that growth will continue with the arrival of 5G, creating new innovations that will lift up the quality of life for consumers. Surangkana Wayuparp, president of Electronic Transactions Development Agency (Public Organisation) or ETDA, Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DE) said that the results of surveys show that the value of e-Commerce in Thailand has grown consistently between 8-10 per cent per year. ETDA has been collecting these statistics since 2014. When comparing the number of internet users over the past 10 years, there were only 16.1 million internet users in 2008; latest information revealed that in 2017, there were 45.2 million users. This reflects the change in consumer behaviour that has come as a result of the changes in technology and communication devices, as well as the reduction of the price of these devices and services, which has resulted in more people having more online access.

This has resulted in the e-Commerce market of Thailand growing as well, including increasing numbers of both buyers and online sellers, which is also in line with the growth of platforms by Thai and international businesses. Statistically, Thailand had over 45 million internet users last year, together with 124.8 million mobile subscribers, 44 million people using LINE messenger, and 52 million Facebook users. Because of this, the ETDA said the future for Thai e-Commerce looks extremely positive, especially when looking at the strengths of Thailand, which is the 4th most popular destination to visit of the world, and the popularity of Thai products among many different countries.

comments