Foreign Investors Remain Confident of Thailand’s Economic Potential

According to the National News Bureau of Thailand, the Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce in Thailand (JFCCT) led by its president Mr Stanley Kang had a meeting with Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Suvit Maesincee at Government House and voiced confidence in the country’s economy.

The minister thanked the JFCCT team for the continued confidence in Thailand’s economic potential and good cooperation with the government, as well as the effort to push forward government’s policies and measures towards concrete results. The JFCCT chief thanked the minister and the Thai government for supporting foreign business operations in Thailand, but the JFCCT is now concerned with regulations for work permits and visas which make it difficult for foreigners to invest in Thailand.

The minister said the government is facilitating foreign investors, and is now considering the streamlining of unnecessary laws, and make amendments to laws which create unnecessary complex procedures aiming to improve the service to be quicker and more transparent. He said it is the government’s priority to improve the work permit and visa request procedures in order to enhance the competitiveness and assist foreign business persons. The JFCCT chief added the JFCCT will work closely with the Thai government, and believes in the economic capability of the country.

Thai PBS

