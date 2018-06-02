Germany Working with Thailand on Climate – change Projects

Germany has granted 690 million THB for a four-year climate change program intended to help Thailand achieve its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to climate change.

The German government, together with the Thai government, celebrated the launch of the Thai-German Climate Program at the German embassy in Bangkok. The program’s mission is to provide financial support for climate change mitigation efforts in Thailand, with a team of international and national experts working closely with partners in the Thai government. Funding of 17.9 million euros (Bt690 million) was granted by the German Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety Ministry (BMU), while the Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH will provide support for implementing climate change mitigation projects and personnel support.

The 2018 to 2021 Thai-German Climate Program will support Thailand through a cross-sectoral approach anchored in five sectoral plans, said the BMU. The wideranging plans cover implementation of nationally determined contributions (NDCs) at the sub-national level, greenhouse gas measurement, establishing reporting and verification systems, mobilizing funds to implement the NDCs, and extension of international cooperation.

The BMU and GIZ will work with Thailand’s Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning, the Ministry of Energy, the Pollution Control Department, the Department of Water Resources, and the Rice Department. In his opening remarks at the launch announcement, German Ambassador Peter Pruegel put an emphasis on the two countries working together.

His nation will share Germany’s experiences as they work with Thai partners to reach more sustainable sourcing, increased energy efficiency and reduced CO2 emissions, he said. –

The Nation

