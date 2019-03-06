It is now officially summer in Thailandand it is set to be a scorcher!

People in Thailand have been told to brace for extreme heat over the coming months. Thailand’s summer season officially began on 21st February and is expected to last until mid-May. Officials from Thailand’s Meteorological Department have warned that parts if the country are likely to experience temperatures as high as 43°C. this summer.

The department said parts of northern and central Thailand, including Mae Hong Son, Lampang, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Nakhon Sawan and Kanchanaburi could see maximum temperatures of 42-43°C. In southern Thailand, including Hua Hin and Prachuap Khiri Khan, temperatures are expected to hit 38-39°C. In the capital Bangkok, temperatures will average 35-37°C between February and March, raising to 38°C from April to May. While some isolated storms are expected during the summer, there is unlikely to be any significant rainfall until mid-April, officials said.

If temperatures reach the highs predicted, forecasters said this summer could be the second hottest in Thailand since records began. According to the Meteorological Department, Thailand’s all-time record temperature was 44.6°C, which was measured at Mae Hong Son on April 28, 2016. Meanwhile, health officials have warned people to be aware of the dangers to lives, pets and their property during the summer season. Officials said it is important people stay properly hydrated and that air conditioning units and fans have been service or are in proper working order.

