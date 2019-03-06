The Labour Protection Act B.E. 2541

Section 118. An Employer shall pay Severance Pay to an Employee who is terminated as follows:

(1) if the Employee has worked for an uninterrupted period of one hundred and twenty days but less than one year, he or she shall be entitled to receive payment of not less than his or her last rate of wages for thirty days, or not less than his or her wages for the last thirty days for an Employee who receives wages on a piece rate basis;

(2) if the Employee has worked for an uninterrupted period of one year but less than three years, he or she shall be entitled to receive payment of not less than his or her last rate of wages for ninety days, or not less than his or her wages for the last ninety days for an Employee who receives wages on a piece rate basis;

(3) if the Employee has worked for an uninterrupted period of three years but less than six years, he or she shall be entitled to receive payment of not less than his or her last rate of wages for one hundred and eighty days, or not less than his or her wages for the last one hundred and eighty days for an Employee who receives wages on a piece rate basis.

