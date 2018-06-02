Many Dams Full Before the Rainy Season Begins

Rolling into wet season this year, most of the main dams are full, or nearly full. Adding to potential problems, the Thai Meteorological Department are predicting a ‘wetter than average’ wet season ahead.

Authorities claim they’ve already learnt from past mistakes and prepared in advance to cope with the worrying water situation ahead.

The Royal Irrigation Department data reveals 50 reservoirs across the country are full or up to 80 percent of capacity. Meanwhile, the weather forecast from National Hydro Informatics and the Climate Data Centre expected rainfall during this monsoon to be 10 per cent higher than average and at least one to two storms are expected to hit Thailand by the end of the season.

The data also revealed that five medium-sized reservoirs had already exceeded their maximum capacity and these dams were ready to overflow at anytime. Somkiat Prajumwong, director-general of the newly established National Water Resources Office, said “As we have found, there are 50 reservoirs that have already reached 80 per cent of storage capacity even before the start of the rainy season.

The office has ordered all related agencies such as the RID, the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, and the Interior Ministry to drain out the water as much as possible and strengthen the dams to ensure the safety of the reservoirs,” Somkiat said. “We have to act fast and try to reduce the water in all reservoirs to lower than 60 per cent before the full stage of the rainy season.” He pointed out that if the reservoirs cannot achieve this goal in time, the National Water Resources Office had already ordered the owner of the reservoirs to set up an emergency protocol to let officers at the project know what to do in the event of a crisis, how to prepare people downstream when the alarm rings and where they should be evacuated to if the dam levels are breached.

At least four reservoirs were breached last year, which claimed the lives of many people and caused extensive flooding downstream because the pressure on the reservoir’s capacity from heavy rains caused the dam’s structure to collapse. “I am sure that under the unified water management plan of the National Water Resources Office, our efficiency to deal with irrigation management and flood prevention will be significantly improved,” he said.

The Thaiger, The Nation

