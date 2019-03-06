New ‘affordable’ food menu now available at Suvarnabhumi airport

Suvarnabhumi International Airport h as unveiled the Suvarnabhumi Food Guide program, providing passengers with affordable food. Under the new initiative, the best d ishes from participating food vendors will be included in the new ‘Suvarnabhumi Food Guide,’ which will then be publicized to the passengers.

According to Wing Commander Suthirawat Suwanawat, the General Manager of Suvarnabhumi Airport, the menu is divided into three tiers – Saved P rice, Budget Price, and Valued Price – offering items with price tags of 50, 125, and 280 baht respectively. He further elaborated that King Power will provide assistance in publishing ‘the Suvarnabhumi Food Guide.’

The General Manager boasted that more than 70 vendors have joined the program. The physical copy of the guidebook will be available in various information kiosks and the digital version of the guidebook can be found via QR Code posted in several areas of the airport. The Wing Commander stressed that passengers can find a myriad of affordable foods at two affordable cafeterias ‘Airport Street Food By Magic Food Point’ and ‘Food World.’

The former is located at Exit 8 on the first floor and the latter is located next to the eastern garden, also on the first floor. He also mentioned ’Aimm Cup Corner’ on the B1 floor next to the Airport Rail Link entrance which also offers affordable dishes. The new menu has been launched after passengers complained about the high prices of many of the airport’s restaurants and food outlets.

