New Naval Patrol Boats

The Royal Thai Navy has taken delivery of five new coastal-patrol boats worth 600 million THB.

Navy commander-in-chief Adm. Naris Pratumsuwan presided over a ceremony at the Sattahip Naval Base to receive the vessels built by Marsun Co. He gave authority over the boats to the Royal Thai Fleet commander Adm.

Rungsarit Sattayanukul to deploy in the Coast Guard Squadron. Naris said the boats will be used to enforce maritime law, intercept drug runners and prevent foreign fishing boats from trawling Thai waters.

The navy spent 627 million THB on the five boats, which bring to 14 the number of new patrol boats added since 2008. Each watercraft weighs 45 tons, measures 21.4 metres long and 5.6 metres wide. They have a top speed of 30 knots and carry a crew of nine with a range of 350 nautical miles. The patrol boats carry a 50-inch machine gun and an 81mm mortar.

