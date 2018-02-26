New U-turn Design Aims to Reduce Accidents on Thai Roads

New U-turn Design
A video has been doing the rounds on Thai social media showing the government’s latest attempt at improving the safety of roads here in the kingdom, a new design for U-turns.

The question was posed could the Highway Department’s latest new design help reduce the number of accidents on the roads and reduce the number of fatalities. The new U-turns are currently being trialed on a stretch of the Rama II motorway in Samut Songkhram and unlike existing turning places all over the kingdom these two allow for U-turns to be performed without cutting out into oncoming traffic making them much safer and also improving traffic flow. Currently accidents caused by motorists attempting to perform a U-turn are a major source of fatalities on Thai roads. Officials are currently in the process of
building a third U-turn with the new design on the same stretch of road. Many people commented positively online stating that the new design looks safer and would improve traffic flow.

